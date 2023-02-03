JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre asks Vodafone Idea to convert govt dues into equity worth $2 billion

Troubled Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd said the govt ordered the company to convert into equity all the interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues owed to the govt

Topics
Vodafone | Idea | Companies

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea

Troubled Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday the government ordered the company to convert into equity all the interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues owed to the government for use of airwaves.

The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said.

The company has been directed to issue 16.13 billion shares at a price of 10 rupees each, it added. ($1 = 82.1300 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 19:42 IST

