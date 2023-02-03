Centre asks Vodafone Idea to convert govt dues into equity worth $2 billion

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea decides to not convert its AGR dues into equity: Report
How-to convert physical SIM into e-SIM on Airtel, Jio, Voda-Idea networks
2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA
Vi to lose access to towers if it fails to clear dues, says Indus Towers
Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call
-
Troubled Indian mobile service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd said on Friday the government ordered the company to convert into equity all the interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues owed to the government for use of airwaves.
The total amount to be converted into equity shares is 161.33 billion rupees ($1.96 billion), the mobile carrier said.
The company has been directed to issue 16.13 billion shares at a price of 10 rupees each, it added. ($1 = 82.1300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 19:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU