Indian Oil Corp buys 4 million bbls of crude via tenders: Report

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has purchased a total of 4 million barrels of crude via tenders for May and June loading, traders said on Wednesday.
The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Murban crude and another 2 million of West African crude, they added. It was not immediately clear which West African grades IOC had purchased.
The results came after IOC on Tuesday excluded several high-sulphur crude grades, including Russian Urals, from its tender.
In previous tenders, IOC bought 6 million barrels of Russian Urals for loading and delivery in May.
