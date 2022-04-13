Indian Oil Corp buys 4 million bbls of crude via tenders: Report

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, has purchased a total of 4 million barrels of via tenders for May and June loading, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner bought 2 million barrels of Murban and another 2 million of West African crude, they added. It was not immediately clear which West African grades IOC had purchased.

The results came after IOC on Tuesday excluded several high-sulphur grades, including Russian Urals, from its tender.

In previous tenders, IOC bought 6 million barrels of Russian Urals for loading and delivery in May.

