JUST IN
Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out
India Inc logs 2,007 deals worth $127 bn last year, 6% down from 2021
Suzlon Energy receives shareholders' approval for top brass appointments
160 Chinese firms yet to be issued certificate for selling toys in India
Adani Group eyeing stake in state-backed power trader PTC India: Report
Torrent group now offers Rs 8,640 crore upfront for Reliance Capital
Govt yet to approve BIS certificates for 160 Chinese toy companies
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Not even among top 10 in 2021, India was Skoda's 3rd largest market in 2022
Lodha records Rs 9,000 cr sales in nine months, continues to prune debt
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

IndiGo fleet size grows to 300 aircraft to manage growing passenger volume

Besides operating Airbus A320 NEO and A320 CEO aircraft along with A321 Neo, the Gurugram-based airline's fleet also has regional jets ATR 72-600

Topics
IndiGo | IndiGo Airlines

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft
The airline offers 180 seats on its A320 CEO fleet while its A320 NEO planes are 180 and 186 seaters

No-frills carrier IndiGo on Friday said its fleet size has grown to 300 aircraft, which will help it cater to the growing passenger volume amid the recovery in travel demand and growth in 2023.

Besides operating Airbus A320 NEO and A320 CEO aircraft along with A321 Neo, the Gurugram-based airline's fleet also has regional jets ATR 72-600.

The airline offers 180 seats on its A320 CEO fleet while its A320 NEO planes are 180 and 186 seaters.

The seating capacity on the A321 fleet is 222/232 and ATR fleet offers 78 seats, IndiGo said in a statement.

"Our fleet size now stands at 300 aircraft, giving wings to our ambitions. We have recently expanded operations across west, east, and north-east India as well as the middle east. The strong fleet will help us cater to emerging travel demands with the addition of capacity across domestic and international destination shores," Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said.

IndiGo, which started operations in 2006, currently operates over 1,600 daily flights, connecting 76 domestic and 26 international destinations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 21:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.