IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur due to 'technical snag'

An Nagpur-Lucknow flight returned to the origin after take-off following a suspected momentary technical snag, said the airline on Monday.

The airline further informed that all the passengers were safe after the return of the flight to airport.

"IndiGo's Nagpur-Lucknow flight, returned to origin after take-off, following a suspected momentary technical snag, today. The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to airport. All passengers are safe," said the airline.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry into the of the flight at airport after smoke was seen coming out of the aircraft, said a senior DGCA official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)