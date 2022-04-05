IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur due to 'technical snag'

-
An IndiGo Nagpur-Lucknow flight returned to the origin after take-off following a suspected momentary technical snag, said the airline on Monday.
The airline further informed that all the passengers were safe after the return of the flight to Nagpur airport.
"IndiGo's Nagpur-Lucknow flight, returned to origin after take-off, following a suspected momentary technical snag, today. The pilots followed the standard operating procedures and returned safely to Nagpur airport. All passengers are safe," said the airline.
Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry into the emergency landing of the IndiGo flight at Nagpur airport after smoke was seen coming out of the aircraft, said a senior DGCA official.
