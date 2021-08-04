IndiGo launches special fares on 15 yr anniversary

-
To celebrate its 15 years of operations, airline major IndiGo on Wednesday announced a three-day special sale offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international connections.
Accordingly, the offer will be live from August 4-6, 2021 and will be applicable on travel between September 1, 2021 till March 26, 2022.
"Additionally, the '6E' add-ons including 'Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport' are being offered at Rs 315 while the 'Car Rental' service will start at Rs 315."
According to Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo: "It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times."
At present, IndiGo with its fleet of more than 270 aircraft, the airline is operating around 1,000 daily flights and connecting 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.
--IANS
rv/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
