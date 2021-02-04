IndoStar Capital Finance Q3 net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 24 cr

-
ALSO READ
Indostar Capital Finance hits 52-week high; stock surges 37% in 7 days
IndoStar Capital Finance reports 36% decline in Q2 net profit at Rs 32 cr
Sundaram Home Finance Q3 net up 36% to Rs 56 cr, disbursements fall
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
IndiGo Q3 preview: Server hack, fleet expansion among key monitorables
-
IndoStar Capital Finance on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.
Its net profit stood at Rs 0.2 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's net revenues from operations, however, fell 16 per cent to Rs 157 crore as against Rs 186 crore in Q3 FY20, IndoStar said in a release.
The retail focussed non-banking financial company said its assets under management (AUM) was flat at Rs 8,865 crore on account of gradual reduction in corporate lending book.
The company said its retail disbursement has reached pre-COVID levels.
"With the moratorium behind us, the company, with signs of an imminent economic recovery, has restarted it disbursements and quickly reached it pre-Covid disbursement levels in January 2021. Retail disbursements more than doubled from Rs 204 crore in Q2FY21 to Rs 477 crore in Q3FY21," it said.
The company's Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO R Sridhar said the announcement of a voluntary scrappage policy will completely revitalize the commercial vehicles sector and is a game changer.
"We have charted a distinct trajectory of expanding our portfolio in the second-hand commercial vehicles, SME and affordable housing segments," he said.
Stock of the comany closed 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 360.80 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU