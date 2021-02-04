Thomas Cook India reports Q3 net loss of Rs 66.23 cr due to Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: CRISIL downgrades Thomas Cook India's rating to A+
Thomas Cook India, SOTC collaborate with WelcomHeritage Hotels
Q3 preview: IndiGo, SpiceJet to benefit from weak dollar, festive travel
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
Top headlines: PM pledges more India-made vaccines, Maruti Q3 profit up 26%
-
Travel services provider Thomas Cook India on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 66.23 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, due to the continued impact of COVID-19.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs8.60 crore for the corresponding period previous fiscal,Thomas Cook said in a BSE filing.
Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs236.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs1,727.01 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.
"Despite the continued challenges posed by the pandemic, our teams have remained focussed on business recovery across each of our business segments with impressive performances by DEI, the Middle East based DMS companies and Sterling Holidays, supported by the continued focus on cost optimisation and cash conservation across the Group,"Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and MDMadhavan Menon said.
The quarter also witnessed significant improvement in customer sentiment with growing demand during and after the festive season for both leisure and business travel as the country moves towards business normalcy post-pandemic, he added.
Shares of Thomas Cook (India) Ltd closed at Rs46.25per scrip on BSE, up 4.99 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU