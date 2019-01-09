IndusInd Bank Q3 profit rises 5% from Rs 936 crore to Rs 985 crore

JUST IN
IndusInd Bank Ltd reported a 5.2 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher interest income.

Net profit was Rs 9.85 billion ($139.65 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 9.36 billion a year earlier, the bank said.

Interest earned rose 34.4 per cent to Rs 57.63 billion.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.13 per cent at the end of December, compared with 1.09 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.16 per cent a year earlier.

 

First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 14:32 IST

