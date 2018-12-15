Infosys to divest stake in Israeli start-up CloudEndure for $15.3 mn

IT giant Saturday said it has inked a pact to divest its shares in Israeli startup Limited for a total consideration of around $15.3 million (about Rs 110 crore).

"The company has, on December 14, 2018, signed an agreement to divest its shares in Ltd for a total consideration of around $15.3 million, subject to necessary conditions," Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

In 2015, had picked up a minority stake in CloudEndure, that provides and cloud-based disaster recovery software, for $4 million.