Infra sector growth slows to 4.2% in Aug due to crude, fertiliser decline

The growth of eight sectors slowed down to 4.2 per cent in August against 4.4 per cent in the year-ago month on account of decline in production of and fertiliser.

The output of and fertiliser dipped by 3.7 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively, according to the data released by the commerce and on Monday.

On the other hand, coal, natural gas, and electricity production grew by 2.4 per cent, 1.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively compared to 15.4 per cent, 4.2 per cent, and 8.3 per cent respectively in August 2017.

Refinery products, and also recorded positive growth.

During the April-August period of the current fiscal, these sectors have grown 5.5 per cent as against 3 per cent in the year-ago period.