Shriram Capital appoints K P Krishnan as Chairman, effective Feb 19
INOX Air announces greenfield investment in industrial gases sector

Investment in line with Budget 2021's vision of accelerating growth in core sectors of manufacturing, infrastructure and healthcare

INOX AP currently manufactures 3300 TPD of liquid gases across 44 locations in the country.
INOX Air Products

- Investment in line with Budget 2021's vision of accelerating growth in core sectors of Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Healthcare

- Eight new Air Separation Units to come up from FY22 to FY24


- Liquid Medical Oxygen production capacity to increase by 50%, providing critical boost to medical infrastructure.

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 15:16 IST

