INOX Air announces greenfield investment in industrial gases sector

- Investment in line with Budget 2021's vision of accelerating growth in core sectors of Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Healthcare
- Eight new Air Separation Units to come up from FY22 to FY24
- Liquid Medical Oxygen production capacity to increase by 50%, providing critical boost to medical infrastructure.
