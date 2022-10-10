JUST IN
Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company
TCS says moonlighting 'ethical issue'; no action taken against any staff
Amid expanding fleet, Vistara looks to hire AirAsia pilots on deputation
Delhi HC directs L'Oreal to pay profiteered amount of Rs 186 crore
TCS sees softness in long-term deals after second-quarter beat
Tata Motors' website faces glitches after customers rush to book Tiago.ev
Adani Ports receives NCLT approval to acquire 58.1% in Gangavaram Port
NPCI's plan to acquire a stake in ONDC faces RBI hurdle, says report
Ashok Leyland, IIT Madras tie up to develop hybrid EVS using turbine tech
Hero MotoCorp aims to lead clean mobility transformation with VIDA V1
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ministry of Corporate Affairs improves the ease of running a company
Business Standard

Inox Green Energy Services sells entire stake in 3 arms to Adani Energy

Inox Wind on Monday said its arm Inox Green Energy Services has sold its entire equity stake in three special purpose vehicles to Adani Green Energy

Topics
Inox | Adani Green Energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani group, adani enterprises

Inox Wind on Monday said its arm Inox Green Energy Services has sold its entire equity stake in three special purpose vehicles to Adani Green Energy.

"Inox Wind... through its subsidiary arm, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL) has sold the entire equity shareholding held in Wind One Renergy Ltd, Wind Three Renergy Ltd and Wind Five Renergy Ltd... to Adani Green Energy Ltd," it said in a BSE filing.

These special purpose vehicles (SPVs) "commissioned 50 MW each, out of the total 250 MW which it had successfully won under the Tranche 1 of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd's (SECI -1) bids for wind power projects at Dayapar, Gujarat connected on the central grid...," it added.

IGESL shall provide long-term operations and maintenance services for these projects.

Inox Wind through its SPVs had supplied, erected and commissioned 25 units of its advanced 2 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) as part of 50 MW project each.

Inox Wind had won 250 MW in SECI Tranche 1 auction at a fixed tariff of Rs 3.46 per unit for 25 years for sale to PTC India.

In a separate filing, it said IGESL has sold its entire 100 per cent shareholding in the three firms (projects) for a cash consideration of Rs 1 lakh each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Inox

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.