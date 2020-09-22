Is Indian streaming video market headed for a shakeout after Covid-boost?

Is the Indian streaming video market due for consolidation? In June this year, 60 over-the-top, or OTT, services were fighting for the attention of India’s 662 million broadband consumers. Just five years ago, their number stood at 15.

Media Partners Asia (MPA) estimates that investment in programming by OTTs more than doubled from $260 million (Rs 1,690 crore) in 2017 to $600 million (Rs 4,320 crore) in 2019. And there are still some biggies walking in. This November, Lionsgate, the studio behind Orange is the New Black and Mad Men, will go direct to Indian consumers with ...