ITC moves beyond plastic neutrality; managed over 54,000 tonnes in FY22

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see 13% YoY revenue jump; high costs may hit PAT
Sustained growth in these three segments will drive ITC stock's re-rating
ITC, Invest India join hands to find substitution for single-use plastic
ITC: Analysts decode company's first-ever investor meet statements
Walmart sued over 'improper' disposal of e-waste, hazardous items
-
Diversified entity, ITC Ltd on Wednesday said it is accelerating its move to go beyond plastic neutrality, having sustainably managed more than 54,000 tonnes of plastic waste across India in 2021-22.
The company said its flagship solid waste management programme Well-Being Out of Waste' (WOW) has so far covered 1.8 crore citizens across 46.7 lakh households in India's large cities and small towns.
"Through a large-scale and integrated solid waste management programme, ITC moved beyond plastic neutrality this year. In addition, the company is also using cutting-edge innovations to develop sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging for the industry," Sanjiv Rangrass group head, ITC Life Sciences & Technology, Central Projects, EHS & Quality Assurance, ITC Ltd said in a statement.
He further said, "The efforts to move beyond plastic neutrality and sustainable management of waste will continue apace in the years ahead as part of our Sustainability 2.0 agenda."
Under its Chairman Sanjiv Puri's Sustainability 2.0 vision, the company is striving for inclusive strategies that can support even more livelihoods and pursue newer pathways to fight climate change.
ITC said the amount of plastic waste managed exceeded the amount of plastic packaging utilised by it during 2021-22, enabling it to achieve the milestone of plastic neutrality.
The company further said it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to reduce plastic in its operations spanning FMCG, hotels, paperboards and packaging.
These include creating robust next-generation environment friendly packaging solutions, mega-scale waste collection programmes under its flagship waste management initiative 'ITC WOW Well-Being Out of Waste' as well as focussed interventions in rural areas, among others, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU