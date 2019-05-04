Jaypee Infra lenders reject Suraksha bid; NBCC top choice for homebuyers

The wait for the 25,000-odd homebuyers of the beleaguered Jaypee Group projects is set to become longer. According to a BSE filing by Jaypee Infratech, the offer of the Suraksha Realty-led consortium, the only player left in the race to acquire Jaypee Infratech, has been rejected by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) after it was not able to get the 66 per cent votes required to get the go-ahead.

According to the filing, only 23.47 per cent of the votes were in favour of Suraksha while 41.85 per cent were against giving Jaypee Infratech projects to them. The rest abstained from ...