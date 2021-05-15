Jet Airways' annual general meeting on June 8: regulatory filing

-
The annual general meeting of Jet Airways, which suspended operations more than two years ago, will be held on June 8, according to a regulatory filing.
The affairs of the full service carrier, which is currently undergoing an insolvency resolution process, is being managed by resolution professional Ashish Chhawchharia.
The meeting, scheduled to be held on June 8, will consider and adopt the company's audited standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 together with the reports of auditors.
Besides, the appointment of statutory auditors will be discussed, as per the filing submitted to the exchanges on Saturday.
The meeting will be conducted through a two-way video conferencing facility or other audio-visual means.
The company was not able to prepare its financial results on time as directors, CEO, CFO and various other top management personal had resigned before the resolution process began in June 2019.
Jet Airways, which became a scheduled airline in 1995, suspended operations due to financial distress on April 17, 2019.
It had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The airline, which got listed on domestic bourses in February 2005, operated its first international flight from Chennai to Colombo in March 2004.
