Jet suspends flights to 13 foreign destinations, scales down 7 routes

Jet Airways, on the verge of going belly-up, has suspended operations on as many as 13 more international routes till end-April, besides scaling down frequencies on seven other overseas routes, mostly from and Mumbai, according to sources.

The routes where services have been temporarily withdrawn include Pune- (seven a week), which was launched with much fanfare late last December, and Pune- (seven flights a week).

has already suspended services on the Mumbai- route.

Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.

The has discontinued services from to (nine a week), Dammam (14 weekly), (11), Hong Kong and (seven each a week) up to April 30, said the

Besides, the airline has also suspended services on the Bangalore- route, where it flies twice daily, till April 30.

The flights which have been suspended from for this period include services to (12 weekly), (4-7 weekly), and Dammam (14 weekly). These services will remain suspended till April 30, as per the source.

Similarly, flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong (7 weekly) route will also not be operated between March 23 and April 30, while the Kolkata- services have also been suspended till April 30.

In addition to this, services from and to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Doha, and have been also reduced significantly.

However, the airline has not yet informed the exchanges about these reduction and suspension of services.