Jio, MediaTek unveil e-sports event with Battlegrounds Mobile India

Telecom giant Jio and chip maker MediaTek have joined hands to launch 'Gaming Masters 2.0, an e-sports event with one of the most popular game titles called Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), targeted at new and existing online gaming enthusiasts and the professional gamers in the country.
After a successful run in the first season with 'Free Fire' earlier this year, which attracted over 14,000 team registrations, the second season of 'Gaming Masters' is set to commence with prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh on November 23.
'Gaming Masters 2.0' will feature Krafton's hit battle royale game title, BGMI India, which will be made available to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform, according to industry insiders.
There will be a 'Play & Win Daily' series where gamers can participate every day, get rewarded, and also stand a chance to compete with professional teams for the ultimate championship.
Jio recently launched its new smartphone JioPhone Next. The 5.45-inch JioPhone Next that houses Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android, has a multi-touch HD+ screen, a 13MP camera at the rear and an 8MP front camera.
The device with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The internal storage can be expanded up to 512 GB.
It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip called QM-215 (quad-core up to 1.3 Ghz). There will be a 3,500mAh battery and 2 Dual-SIM Nano slots, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.
The device offers easy access and consume content in 10 languages.
--IANS
wh/na
