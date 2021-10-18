Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9 Mbps download speed in September: Trai

maintained the top position in the 4G speed chart with a 20.9 megabit per second (Mbps) average download rate in September, while Vodafone Idea topped in the upload segment with 7.2 Mbps data speed, as per telecom regulator

Reliance Jio's speed increased by about 15 per cent in September while its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) speed jumped by about 85 per cent and 60 per cent month-on-month to 11.9 Mbps and 14.4 Mbps, respectively, according to data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The download speed helps consumers access content from the internet, while upload speed helps them send or share pictures or videos to their contacts.

According to Trai, there was an improvement in the 4G upload speed of the three telecom private operators in September.

Vodafone Idea maintained an average upload speed of 7.2 Mbps in September. It was followed by with an upload speed of 6.2 Mbps and Bharti Airtel 4.5 Mbps.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has rolled out 4G service in select areas, but its network speed did not figure in the chart.

The average speed is computed by based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)