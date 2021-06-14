JK Tyre to spend Rs 200 crore in next two years to enhance production

-
ALSO READ
Demand revival to sustain healthy revenue growth for tyre makers
JK Tyre zooms 51% in 4 days, hits fresh 52-week high on robust Q3 results
JK Tyre shares jump over 6% on reporting strong March quarter earnings
Replacement market helps tyre cos end 2020 with better capacity utilisation
JK Tyre posts consolidated profit after tax of Rs 194 cr for March quarter
-
JK Tyre on Monday said it plans to spend Rs 200 crore in the next two years to enhance its production capacity through de-bottlenecking of its plants even as it continues de-leveraging exercise and reduced net debt by Rs 929 crore in FY21.
The company is focusing on prudent capital allocation and tight management of its working capital to ensure accelerated de-leveraging going forward, JK Tyre said in a statement.
"Going forward, the company is planning to incur Rs 200 crore over the next two years by way of de-bottlenecking its plants to increase capacities, to be funded through internal accruals," it said.
There would be sufficient operational capacities through the proposed de-bottlenecking to cater to higher demand for its products, the company added.
The company has 12 manufacturing facilities with annual production capacity of 5,75,000 metric tonnes (around 32 million tyres) in FY21.
In FY21, the company said it has reduced substantially the net debt by Rs 929 crore through higher cash accruals and funds released due to better working capital management, which is a reduction of 17 per cent compared to last year.
According to an investor presentation, the company's net debt in FY21 stood at Rs 4,483 crore, down from Rs 5,412 crore in FY20. It also achieved interest cost reduction by Rs 83 crore in FY21.
Stating that the finance cost is lower by 15 per cent approximately, JK Tyre said it is on track to reduce its long-term debt to a level of 45 per cent approximately by FY24.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU