Flipkart Wholesale sees 3x jump in digital adoption among kiranas

Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of India's homegrown Group, on Monday announced initiatives for strengthening of kiranas through enhancement in their in-app experience on the back of increased e-commerce adoption.

Wholesale, together with Best Price cash-and-carry business, serves over 1.5 million members across the country, which include kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafeterias) and O&I (offices and institutions). Best Price cash-and-carry business has seen a 3-times increase in e-commerce adoption among kiranas in tier 2 and tier 3 cities from January 2021 to June 2021, signalling that Bharat is warming up to e-commerce.

Interesting trends have emerged from Best Price where one in every three customers is now transacting online through the Best Price app and website, the company said.

Flipkart Wholesale is also witnessing high organic adoption of e-commerce among its Best Price members and more than half of them are now transacting online without assistance.

Dairy and fresh produce categories at Best Price have seen a 2x spike in the number of members from January 2021 to June 2021, leading to a boost in farmer livelihoods. The membership base for stationery items and electronic appliances categories has also doubled in this period as most of the population continues to work from home.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, "Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian kiranas by making their business easier using technology. All our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses which have emerged as self-starters in adopting e-commerce to make purchases. We believe our cutting-edge digital solutions will solve local pain points of kiranas, herald a new era in the B2B ecosystem and make the country's supply chain more resilient and self-reliant."

Small retailers who buy products from Flipkart Wholesale, which include 29 Best Price cash-and-carry stores, can avail of a cashless 'Digital payment on delivery' when they receive their products. Last month, Flipkart Wholesale also introduced 'Cash on delivery' as a payment mode to all Best Price members who order through the Best Price app. This has helped kiranas manage their operating costs and improve liquidity.

Keeping in mind the working capital needs of small retailers given the current challenging environment, Flipkart Wholesale has also rolled out instant short-term collateral-free credit solutions to its members in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. Under this, kiranas can avail of up to 14 days of interest-free credit ranging from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 25 lakh through an end-to-end digital process.

--IANS

sn/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)