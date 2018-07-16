JLR launches F-TYPE sports car with new petrol engine starting at Rs 9

-
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Monday launched F-TYPE sedan with a new petrol engine with price starting at Rs 9.093 million (ex-showroom).
The model now comes with a four-cylinder ingenium petrol engine, leading to an overall weight reduction of 52 kg of the model, JLR India said in a statement.
Jaguar F-TYPE 2.0 litre Coupe starts from Rs 9.09 million while the 2.0 litre Convertible starts from Rs 10.1 million, it added.
"This will make our sportscar brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-TYPE with its own unique driving character," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said.