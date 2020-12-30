JMC Projects bags building orders worth Rs 698 crore in south India

-
Engineering firm JMC Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 698 crore in the domestic market.
In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won orders for building projects in South India worth Rs 698 crore.
The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said: "Our order inflows for the current year has crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21."
JMC Projects (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.
In a separate filing, JMC Projects said Vardhan Dharkar, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of the company has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.
Shares of JMC Projects (India) Ltd were trading 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 68.00 apiece on BSE.
