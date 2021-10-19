JSW lspat Special Products' net loss narrows to Rs 36.85 cr in Sep qtr

-
ALSO READ
Divestment-bound Air India reports Rs 7,017 crore loss for FY21
Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat gets Sebi's go-ahead to float Rs 700-cr IPO
HCL Technologies: Slow product sales may be near-term overhang
JSW Steel says group combined output grew 29% to 5 MT in Jul-Sep
Earnings preview: Bank profits to show steady rise despite provisions
-
JSW lspat Special Products Limited on Tuesday said its standalone net loss has narrowed to Rs 36.85 crore during the quarter ended September.
In a BSE filing, the company said it had clocked a loss of Rs 62.06 crore in the same quarter of the preceding 2020-21 fiscal.
The company's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 1,442.34 crore from Rs 957.84 crore in the year-ago period.
The expenses were at Rs 1,479.19 crore as against Rs 1,019.90 crore a year ago.
In August 2018, a consortium of Mauritius-based Aion Investments Private Limited (AION) and JSW Steel Limited acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy Limited (MIEL) and later renamed it JSW lspat Special Products Limited.
The company operates a 1.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Raigarh where it manufactures hot rolled plates, rebars, and structure profiles for the infrastructure and construction industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU