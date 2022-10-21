JUST IN
Business Standard

JSW Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for Sept quarter

Income during the quarter increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore

Topics
JSW steel | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The reliefs and concessions sought by JSW were part of the committee of creditors approved resolution plan

JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

However, income during the quarter increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on JSW steel

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:12 IST

