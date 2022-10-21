JSW Steel posts consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process
ITR: What happens if you miss July 31 deadline for filing income tax return
ITR 2021-22: What do you lose if you file a belated income tax return?
Income tax return: Missed ITR 2021-22 deadline? Here's what to do next
JSW sets ambitious goals for e-commerce business, eyes $20-bn GMV by FY32
-
JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 915 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 7,179 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.
However, income during the quarter increased to Rs 41,966 crore from Rs 33,449 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU