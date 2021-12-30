Kalpataru Power Transmission bags new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore

-
ALSO READ
Kalpataru Power Transmission Q1 net jumps nearly 3-fold to Rs 78 cr
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
T20 WC AUS vs SA highlights: Stoinis' cameo helps Australia win by 5 wkts
-
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd on Thursday said that it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,560 crore.
"Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL), a leading global EPC player in the power and infrastructure contracting sector, has secured new orders/notifications of award of Rs 1,560 crores," the company said in a statement.
According to the statement, the orders include those from India, Africa, CIS and South America in the power transmission business.
Besides, KPTL's international subsidiary has secured new power transmission projects in Europe.
Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO, KPTL said: We are delighted with the new order wins, especially that all these orders are in our core power T&D business. These orders in the T&D business reaffirms our confidence in the strong growth of this business going forward. With reduced volatility and good visibility across all our businesses, we are confident to reach our targeted margin and build a strong order book.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU