AGI Glaspac opens Rs 400 crore manufacturing unit in Telangana

AGI Glaspac, which is among the largest container glass bottle manufacturers, has commissioned its speciality glass manufacturing unit at Bhongir in Telangana at an investment of Rs 400 crore.
The plant, which has a daily capacity of 154 tonnes, will create 350 new jobs.
Rajesh Khosla, President and CEO of the company, said on Monday that with the opening of the facility, "we expect an additional annual revenue of Rs 250 crore, which is expected to grow annually by 10 per cent and wll also help cut down on imports".
The facility has end-fired furnaces with six forehearths for production and capable of producing 154 tonnes of premium flint and other different colours of glass per day. With this, the company plans to capture 10-15 per cent of the speciality glass market.
The plant will also manufacture nail polish bottles, foundation jars, perfume bottles, water bottles, food and beverages, premium spirits bottles, injectables, infusion bottles, carbonated water bottles and sparkling wine bottles, among others.
