L&T Construction to build part of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train track

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project.
L&T Construction has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).
"The railways business of L&T Construction has secured acontract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a statement.
Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.
A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt.
The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.
As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 2,500-5,000 crore is a large order.
Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.
At present, the company is executing various ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and overseas.
