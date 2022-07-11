JUST IN
Business Standard

L&T Construction bags orders to build data centres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged significant contracts to build data centres of capacities totalling 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company will design, build and would be involved in supply work, among others for the data centres and allied buildings including fit-outs.

The orders are bagged by the buildings and factories business of L&T Construction, a subsidiary of L&T.

The company classifies contracts worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as significant orders.

Further, the company has secured an order for the engineering, procurement and construction of the 'Statue of Oneness' The Statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

The 108-feet high bronze statue is scheduled to be completed in 15 months.

First Published: Mon, July 11 2022. 15:39 IST

