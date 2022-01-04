L&T's construction arm receives significant order from DMRC

L&T on Tuesday said its construction business has bagged a significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for the design and construction of the underground metro project Phase-1 of Patna Mass Rapid Transit System.

The order has been awarded to heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction, it said in a BSE filing.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) classifies a contract worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as a significant order.

The project is being funded by Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) and, upon completion, will be operated by PMRC.

"The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of twin tunnel...ramp at Rajendra Nagar and six UG metro stations viz, Rajendra Nagar, Moin Ul Haq Stadium, University PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and Akashvani along with other associated structures including architectural finishing, water supply, sanitary installation and drainage works on the new ISBT to Patna Station of Corridor-2 of Phase-1 of Patna MRTS," it said.

The project alignment passes through the heart of Patna city and is scheduled to be completed within 42 months.

L&T said over the years, the company has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)