JUST IN
Indian Oil keen for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex
Kirloskar Oil Engines' promoter entities sell 17.71% stake for Rs 825 cr
No Succession and Game of Thrones as HBO signs out from Disney+ Hotstar
Life insurers' new biz premium down 17% in Feb, LIC collections shrink 32%
India Ratings lowers outlook on Adani Enterprises, Adani Green to negative
Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency, NCLT appoints interim RP
Industry's share of non-food bank credit hits record low of 26.6%
Adani Enterprises rallies 3%, closes at month's high after 6-day streak
High stakes: OYO, FHRAI accuse each other of functional irregularities
HDFC Bank to launch revamped payments, banking application soon
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Indian Oil keen for developing Haldia refinery into petrochemicals complex
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Logistics firm UPS inks pact to train 500 women entrepreneurs in India

Post-pandemic, women-owned businesses have increased in India, Laura said, adding that taking them to export markets will help in their economic empowerment

Topics
logistics sector | UPS | women entrepreneurs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

logistics, warehouse, infra
Logistics

US-based logistics major UPS has inked a partnership with India SME Forum to train 500 women entrepreneurs in India in export and related business areas, according to a company official.

The training will be provided through experts via online and offline modes, said Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, UPS.

The official was in the national capital to sign the pact with India SME Forum.

"The experts will educate the women entrepreneurs of the SME segment on rules related to export, help them identity markets for their products, packaging etc.," Lane said.

The company will initially train 500 women and later plans to expand the programme later, she said.

Post-pandemic, women-owned businesses have increased in India, Laura said, adding that taking them to export markets will help in their economic empowerment.

"Many women have started their businesses in India, but due to various reasons, they may not find the right market for their products. With this programme, we aim to help to explore markets for their products and increase their reach," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on logistics sector

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.