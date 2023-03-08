Logistics firm UPS inks pact to train 500 women entrepreneurs in India

-
US-based logistics major UPS has inked a partnership with India SME Forum to train 500 women entrepreneurs in India in export and related business areas, according to a company official.
The training will be provided through experts via online and offline modes, said Laura Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer, UPS.
The official was in the national capital to sign the pact with India SME Forum.
"The experts will educate the women entrepreneurs of the SME segment on rules related to export, help them identity markets for their products, packaging etc.," Lane said.
The company will initially train 500 women and later plans to expand the programme later, she said.
Post-pandemic, women-owned businesses have increased in India, Laura said, adding that taking them to export markets will help in their economic empowerment.
"Many women have started their businesses in India, but due to various reasons, they may not find the right market for their products. With this programme, we aim to help to explore markets for their products and increase their reach," she said.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:11 IST
