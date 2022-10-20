JUST IN
Business Standard

Lupin inks pact to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion for $75 mn

Drug maker Lupin said it will acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc for $75 million (around Rs 622 crore)

Topics
Lupin | Pharma Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lupin

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday said it will acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc for USD 75 million (around Rs 622 crore).

The drug firm has inked a pact with US-based Sunovion to acquire Brovana (arformoterol tartrate) inhalation solution and Xopenex HFA (levalbuterol tartrate) inhalation aerosol.

The Mumbai-based firm expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

The acquisition of these two brands will expand the company's inhalation product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the respiratory therapy area while continuing to provide patients access to these important medicines, Lupin said in a statement.

Brovana is indicated for long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Xopenex HFA is a short-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (SABA), indicated for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents, and children 4 years of age or older with reversible obstructive airway disease.

"We remain focused on strengthening our respiratory franchise in the US. We have established a strong position in the respiratory segment with our Albuterol MDI and Brovana authorised generic launch," Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta stated.

The addition of these two brands enhances the company's position in the segment, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 11:19 IST

`
