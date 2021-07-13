Lupin launches generic antifungal Tavaborole Topical Solution in US market

Drug maker on Tuesday said it has launched antifungal product Tavaborole Topical Solution in the

The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched the product after receiving an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The product will be manufactured at the company's Pithampur-based facility, the drug maker said in a statement.

Tavaborole Topical Solution is generic equivalent of Anacor Pharmaceuticals' Kerydin Topical Solution and is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

According to the IQVIA MAT May data, Tavaborole Topical Solution (5 pc) has estimated annual sales of USD 53 million in the

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)