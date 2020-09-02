JUST IN
Lupin launches generic rheumatoid arthritis drug 'Leflunomide' in US market

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Leflunomide tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The product would be manufactured at drug maker's Pithampur (Unit I) facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched

Leflunomide tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market.

The company has launched the product in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths after receiving the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

The product would be manufactured at drug maker's Pithampur (Unit I)


facility in Madhya Pradesh, it added.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic equivalent of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's Arava tablets and is indicated for the treatment of adults with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

As per IQVIA MAT June data, Leflunomide tablets had an annual sales of around USD 42 million in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:44 IST

