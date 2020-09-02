Lupin launches generic rheumatoid arthritis drug 'Leflunomide' in US market

-
Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched
Leflunomide tablets, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, in the US market.
The company has launched the product in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths after receiving the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
The product would be manufactured at drug maker's Pithampur (Unit I)
facility in Madhya Pradesh, it added.
The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic equivalent of Sanofi-Aventis US LLC's Arava tablets and is indicated for the treatment of adults with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
As per IQVIA MAT June data, Leflunomide tablets had an annual sales of around USD 42 million in the US.
