Macrotech Developers net debt falls 23% in Q1 to Rs 12,435 crore

-
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers makes weak market debut, lists at 10% discount
Macrotech Developers to reduce debt by 24% to Rs 12,700 crore after IPO
Macrotech Developers aims record Rs 9,000 cr sales booking in FY22
Lodha's Macrotech seeks debt moratorium as sales tank 69%, reveals DRHP
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
-
Realty firm Macrotech Developers has reduced net debt by 23 per cent during the first quarter of this fiscal year to Rs 12,435 crore and targets to bring down its borrowings to below Rs 10,000 crore level.
In its investors presentation, Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under 'Lodha' brand highlighted that the net debt stood at Rs 12,435 crore at the end of the June quarter as against Rs 16,076 crore as on March 31, 2021.
Macrotech Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha told PTI, "We are on track to bring down the net debt to below Rs 10,000 crore level by end of this fiscal year."
In the presentation, the company said that its average cost of debt came down by 70 bps (basis points) from 12.3 per cent in March 2021 to 11.6 per cent in June'21.
In April, Macrotech Developers got listed on the stock exchanges after raising Rs 2500 crore through its Initial Public Offer (IPO).
The company's collection (from home buyers) jumped over four fold to Rs 1,714 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 384 crore in the year-ago period.
The proceeds from IPO and higher collections from customers helped the company in reducing its debt.
On Friday, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.91 crore for the quarter ended June. It had posted a net loss of Rs 134.44 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income grew to Rs 1,712.36 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 572.53 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
"We are on a disciplined growth path with expansion across MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and Pune region There are significant growth
opportunities in these markets for us...," Lodha had said in a statement on Friday.
Besides, residential real estate segment, the company is focusing on warehousing and industrial parks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU