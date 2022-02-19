Mahindra Electric ties up with CSC to promote EV adoption in rural India

-
ALSO READ
CSC now authorised to provide NOC for sale of used vehicles
CSC, WhatsApp launch chatbot helpline for tele-consultation in hinterlands
CSC Grameen eStore, Adani Capital join hands to extend biz loans to VLEs
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
Israel sees Iranian atomic bomb in five years, deal or no deal
-
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) on Friday said it has partnered with Common Service Centres (CSC), a government organisation that helps provide employment in rural India, to promote adoption of electric vehicles.
Through this association with CSC, MEML will offer its range of electric vehicles like the Treo and Alfa to aspiring customers in the rural markets, the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the partnership, MEML CEO Suman Mishra said,"Such tie-ups can provide gainful employment opportunities for the educated youth in India to earn a proud livelihood."
The earning ability with Mahindra electric three-wheelers is quite high while the maintenance is the lowest when compared to conventional fuel vehicles and the benefit to environment is significant, she added.
"This tie-up will help us to penetrate rural markets and propagate the use of electric vehicles, thereby helping India achieve its EV mission quicker," Mishra said.
CSC appoints Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) to facilitate a smoother operation and they form the connection between customers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). VLEs spread awareness of the government initiatives in villages.
MEML said currently, there are more than 4.7 lakh VLEs across India while the number of CSCs is 4.5 lakh. The rural e-mobility programme was kickstarted last year by CSC to promote electric vehicles and electric charging infrastructure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU