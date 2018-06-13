Mahindra Electric to lean on fleet operators as it seeks to double sales

Electric Mobility Ltd will depend on fleet operators and app-based to increase sales of passenger electric cars, a company official said here on Wednesday.

"The company is looking to double its sales of electric vehicles, including passenger cars. It is economically viable to sell EVs to fleet operators than individuals," said Mahesh Babu.

Last year, it sold around 4,000 of which 1,300 are passenger cars.

According to Mahesh Babu, the electric passenger vehicle market is stable while commercial electric vehicle segment is experiencing strong growth.

Owing to limitations of charging stations or points along with low run-time on a single charge, there are not enough takers for electric vehicles, he said, adding that the car maker's flagship passenger car model e2o Plus can cover at least 100 km on a single charge.

The company tied up with self-drive mobility platform in a bid to increase sales of its

He said that the tie-up with Zoomcar is "crucial" to drive future growth of

Electric and Zoomcar on Wednesday announced the extension of their unique service, by offering electric vehicles (EVs) as shared mobility solution in Kolkata.

The self-drive mobility platform is targeting a fleet of 2,000 electric cars by the year-end from 300 at present, said its CEO,