JUST IN
Toy makers face a 'glocal' challenge, but Chinese dependence far from over
Aloke Singh to be chief of Air India's Low Cost Carrier business
Grievance redressal of e-comm players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy
NTPC ropes in GE Power India to carry R&D to reduce carbon emissions
'Kantara' producer Hombale Films to invest Rs 3,000 cr in film industry
Reliance industries subsidiary acquires 23.3% stake in Exyn Technologies
House panel seeks to rein in Big Tech with digital competition law
Aloke Singh to head Air India's low cost airline biz from January 1
Four CPSEs extended Rs 2,609 cr worth undue benefits to execs: CAG report
Aloke Singh to head Air India's low-cost airlines January 1
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Toy makers face a 'glocal' challenge, but Chinese dependence far from over
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mahindra Lifespace acquires over 9 acres of land in Mumbai for Rs 365 crore

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 9.24-acre land parcel in Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for Rs 365 crore

Topics
Mahindra Lifespace | Mumbai | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mahindra Lifespaces
Mahindra Lifespaces

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has completed the acquisition of a 9.24-acre land parcel in Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for Rs 365 crore.

In February this year, Mahindra Lifespace had announced that it would purchase the land in Kandivali, Mumbai from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for the development of a housing project.

Mahindra & Mahindra is the promoter and holding company of Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

The aggregate consideration for this land deal is Rs 365 crore (subject to actual land area survey, deduction of TDS and applicable taxes), to be paid in tranches and interest of 7 per cent per annum payable during the interim period of payment on unpaid principal balance from the sale date.

The transaction is at arm's length, it had said.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Mahindra Lifespace said the "company and M&M Ltd, on Thursday have consummated the said transaction by executing a deed of conveyance for the said property."

Mumbai-based Mahindra Lifespace, which is the real estate arm of the Mahindra Group, is one of the leading real estate firms of the country. It has 32.14 million square feet of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven cities.

The company also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated industrial parks across four locations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahindra Lifespace

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.