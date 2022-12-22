Aloke Singh to be chief of Air India's Low Cost Carrier business

The management has appointed Express CEO Aloke Singh as the chief of Air India's low-cost airline business from January 1, 2023.

The Low Cost Carrier (LCC) business will consist of AirAsia India and Express. Earlier, last month, Air India signed agreements to complete the acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in AirAsia India (AAI) and to subsidiarise it under Air India.

As per an internal communication, Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said that the two constituent airlines will continue to have the full complement of regulatory post-holders until the merger is complete but, for now, a single CEO will provide the clarity and singular accountability necessary to navigate the process.

Moreover, current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will take charge of an aviation training academy, the new initiative of the airline.

Recently, Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA investing S$360 million (Rs 20,585 million/$250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction.

As part of its transformation plan Vihaan.AI, Air India has put into place a detailed roadmap with clear milestones focussing on dramatically growing both its network and fleet, developing a completely revamped customer proposition, improving reliability and on-time performance, and taking a leadership position in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while aggressively investing behind the best industry talent.

--IANS

kvm/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)