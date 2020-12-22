Manappuram Finance says it raised Rs 400 crore via issue of bonds

on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 400 crore by issuing on private placement basis.

The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company has approved the allotment of 4,000 rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 400 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

These will mature in three years and carry a coupon rate of 7.45 per cent per annum.

Shares of were trading 1.79 percent lower at Rs 159.25 apiece on the BSE.

