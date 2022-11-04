JUST IN
Business Standard

Titan reports 33.7% rise in Q2 net profit on higher jewellery demand

Topics
Titan | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Titan

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd reported a 33.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as demand for gold improved ahead of the festival and wedding seasons.

The company earned a profit of 8.57 billion Indian rupees ($103.95 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 6.41 billion rupees in the previous year.

($1 = 82.4400 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:27 IST

