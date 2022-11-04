Titan reports 33.7% rise in Q2 net profit on higher jewellery demand

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian jewellery and watch maker Titan Co Ltd reported a 33.7% rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as demand for gold improved ahead of the festival and wedding seasons.
The company earned a profit of 8.57 billion Indian rupees ($103.95 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 6.41 billion rupees in the previous year.
($1 = 82.4400 Indian rupees)
First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:27 IST
