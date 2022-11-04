JUST IN
Gillette India's Q1 profit rises 5.9% on demand for grooming products
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore on higher expenses
Sanofi India posts Rs 131 cr profit in Sept quarter, revenue at Rs 692 cr
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2
Indian Bank Q2 net profit up 12% to Rs 1,225 crore in July-Sept quarter
Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore
Hindustan Petroleum posts consolidated net loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2
Adani Enterprises Q2 net more than doubles; revenue rises threefold
UCO Bank net profit up 145% at Rs 504 cr in July-September quarter
Amara Raja Q2 profit after tax rises 39.42% to Rs 201 cr, driven by sales
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Ola Electric will miss target to fully utilise production capacity
Business Standard

Cipla Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 797 crore, revenue rises to Rs 5,829 crore

Shares of the company were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,154.10 apiece on the BSE

Topics
Cipla | Cipla results | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cipla, Cipla logo, Cipla headquarters
An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Drug major Cipla on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased 12 per cent to Rs 797 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Mumbai-based drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 709 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,829 crore for the September quarter from Rs 5,520 crore in the year-ago period, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

In respect of the transfer of India-based US business undertaking, the board decided not to proceed with the proposed transfer, considering various factors, including the current operating environment, it added.

Shares of the company were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,154.10 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cipla

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 15:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.