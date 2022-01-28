Marico's Q3 net profit rises 1.6% to Rs 317 cr; sales jumps 13.4%

-
ALSO READ
Recovery drives topline performance for Marico, stock up 11% from Aug lows
Margin pressures may ease in Q3 as Marico puts up steady show in Sept qtr
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Marico Q1 net profit dips 6% to Rs 365 cr; sales up 31% to Rs 2,525 cr
Harsh realities: When Mariwala defied HUL's Marico takeover bid
-
FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 312 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, Marico said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore, compared with Rs 2,122 crore in the year-ago period.
Marico's total expenses in the December 2021 quarter stood at Rs 2,022 crore, up 15.4 per cent as against Rs 1,752 crore a year ago.
Revenue from the domestic market jumped 11.68 per cent to Rs 1,817 crore as against Rs 1,627 crore a year ago.
Marico's revenue from international sales rose 19.19 per cent to Rs 590 crore, compared with Rs 495 a year.
Shares of Marico Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 471 on the BSE, up 1.75 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU