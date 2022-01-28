Central Bank Q3 profit jumps 69% at Rs 279 cr on core income growth

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
Hard lessons for banks and FIs from a decade of bad infrastructure loans
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Focus now on faster NPA resolution to ensure NARCL's success: Analysts
-
Central Bank of India on Friday reported 69 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 279 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 on the back of healthy growth in core income and fall in bad loan proportion.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 165 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income of the bank rose to Rs 6,666.45 crore during October-December 2021-22 as against Rs 6,556.98 crore in the same period of the previous year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
Net interest income improved to Rs 2,746 crore as compared with Rs 2,228 crore in the year-ago quarter, the lender said.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 15.16 per cent at end-December 2021, improving by 114 basis points from 16.30 per cent by the year-ago same period, it said.
Net NPAs reduced to 4.4 per cent from 4.73 per cent. However, the bank's provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter rose to Rs 878.93 crore as against Rs 743.74 crore in October-December 2020-21.
Central Bank of India stock was trading at Rs 22.45 on BSE, up 3.22 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU