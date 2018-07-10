Maruti gains market share to 53.54% in Q1; Tata Motors pips Honda Cars

The country's largest carmaker India tightened its grip on domestic passenger vehicles segment by increasing its to 52.54 per cent in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

During the April-June period, overtook India to become the fourth largest player in terms of

According to the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic (PV) sales in the first quarter of this fiscal grew 19.91 per cent to 8,73,501 units as against 7,28,483 units.

India (MSI) sold 4,58,967 units of PVs in the April-June period as against 3,67,386 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 24.93 per cent.

In terms of market share, MSI saw it increase to 52.54 per cent during the first quarter, up from 50.43 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company has witnessed good demand of its models such as the new hatchback Swift, compact sedan Dzire, SUV Brezza and premium hatchback Baleno.

Second-placed Hyundai Motor India sold 1,37,114 units during the period as against 1,24,327 units in the first quarter last fiscal, up 10.28 per cent, SIAM data showed.

However, the company's fell to 15.69 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal from 17 per cent in the year-ago period.

(M&M) retained its number three position in the segment registering sales of 60,539 units in April-June period this fiscal, as against 55,785 units in the same period a year ago, up 8.52 per cent.

The homegrown utility vehicles major also saw its market share dip to 6.93 per cent from 7.65 per cent in the comparable period last fiscal.

registered the fastest sales growth during the quarter at 48.5 per cent, selling 58,969 units as against 39,708 units in the year-ago period.

Subsequently, its market share in the also increased to 6.75 per cent up from 5.45 per cent in April-June period last fiscal. It moved up to the fourth spot overtaking India.

During the first quarter, India sold 42,609 units as against 38,562 units in the same period last fiscal, up 10.49 per cent.

The company's market share stood at 4.88 per cent in the first quarter this fiscal, down from 5.29 per cent in the corresponding period last fiscal.