Maruti opens booking for new WagonR ahead of its launch on January 23

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming version of WagonR.
Customers can book the third generation WagonR at its authorised dealer network across the country at an initial payment of Rs 11,000, the company said.
Moreover, the customers can also opt for online booking on the company's website, it added.
The new car will be launched on January 23.
The 'Big New WagonR' will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre engine. It will also be offered in automatic gear shift variant, the company said.
The new vehicle has been developed on the Suzuki's fifth generation HEARTECT platform, "which makes the car stable, strong and safe," it said.
Use of high tensile steel has improved the overall safety, rigidity and NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) performance in the new offering.
It also has safety features including driver airbag, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brakeforce distribution) and front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.
