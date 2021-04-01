Mastercard to invest about Rs 733 crore in Airtel Africa's mobile money biz

-
ALSO READ
TPG's Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz
Airtel Africa explores listing mobile money business in four years
Bharti Airtel says it is planning to exit the Ghanaian telecom market
Airtel Africa to sell 1,424 towers to Helios for $119 million
Airtel starts refarming 2G spectrum for 4G services to bump indoor coverage
-
Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Mastercard would invest USD 100 million (about Rs 733 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV).
Mastercard would hold a minority stake in AMC BV on completion of the deal, with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the majority stake, an Airtel statement said.
Sources privy to the development said Mastercard would get about 3.75 per cent stake in the company.
AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa's mobile money operations and is intended to own and operate the mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa's 14 operating countries.
"Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces the signing of an agreement under which Mastercard, a leading innovator and global technology company in the payments industry, will invest $100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV...," Airtel statement said.
The transaction values Airtel Africa's mobile money business at USD 2.65 billion on a cash and debt-free basis.
The transaction is subject to regulatory nod, and the transfer of specified mobile money business assets and contracts into AMC BV.
"Alongside the investment, the Group and Mastercard have extended commercial agreements and signed a new commercial framework which will deepen their partnerships across numerous geographies and areas including card issuance, payment gateway, payment processing, merchant acceptance and remittance solutions, among others," Airtel statement said.
The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU