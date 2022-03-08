MEIL wins order for 47 oil and gas rigs from ONGC, to commission 15 by May

-
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has secured an order from ONGC Limited to supply 47 oil and gas rigs, expects commissioning of 15 of them by May end, a senior official of the infra major said on Tuesday.
K Satyanarayana, Technical Head, Rigs Project, MEIL, said most of the 15 rigs have reached the respective locations and commissioning will be expedited soon. The total order from ONGC was for 47 rigs-20 are workover rigs, and 27 are land drilling rigs. We will be able to commission the first lot, 15 rigs (10 Drilling Rigs and five Workover Rigs by May end," he told reporters. The capacity of the 20 Workover Rigs ranges from 50 to 150 tonnes while the Land Drilling Rigs have a capacity of 1500HP to 2000 HP, he noted. As of now, the MEIL has supplied 10 Drilling rigs. While three of them are already operational, seven others are in the final stage of installation and commissioning, and these rigs will be operational in 4 to 5 weeks across various onshore ONGC Fields. Satya Narayana said the second lot of the 47 Rigs comprising six Rigs will be delivered as per the given schedule. The MEIL will be manufacturing and supplying all the rigs to the ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorahat), Andhra Pradesh
(Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal). In spite of COVID-19, MEIL is committed to completing the project with its expertise, dedication and hard work. The problem of procuring components from global suppliers still persists, however, the supply chain of the industry is slowly recovering which is helping in the timely delivery of the rigs. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for the Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use, the MEIL official added.
