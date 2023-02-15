Metals company Manaksia posts Rs 62 cr net profit in December-qtr

-
-
Metals company Manaksia Limited has returned to black posting a Rs 62 crore net profit in the December quarter, mainly on account of higher income.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 65 lakh in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, Manaksia said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Its total income jumped to Rs 34.38 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 from Rs 7.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses were at Rs 31.42 crore, as against Rs 7.44 crore a year ago.
Kolkata-based Manaksia is the flagship company of the Manaksia Group. It is also involved in the manufacturing of galvanized steel, metal colour-coated sheets & coils and aluminum alloy ingots for the automotive sector.
First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 13:08 IST
