Wholesaler METRO Cash & Carry India opens its 29th store at Visakhapatnam

METRO Cash & Carry India, the country's leading organised wholesaler, on Wednesday announced opening of a new store at Visakhapatnam, taking the total strore count to 29.
The new store is the second METRO Wholesale in Andhra Pradesh after Vijaywada, which will help generate close to 500 direct and indirect employment opportunities, said a company statement.
Spread over 50,000 sq.ft, the new store stocks a wide range of globally benchmarked quality assortment of over 7,500 products in both food and non-food category, it added.
METRO Cash & Carry India MD and CEO Arvind Mediratta said Andhra Pradesh is a priority market for the company and would increase its footprint in the state.
"We will continue investing to add more stores in the state, provide diverse product assortment and offer innovative digital solutions for an enhanced omni-channel experience for our customers, he said.
The new store is integrated with METRO's B2B e-commerce app for traders and will offer the kirana customers the convenience of ordering online from METRO store and get stocks delivered at their doorstep through GPS enabled trucks.
METRO Cash & Carry India is a part of Germany-based international wholesale company METRO, which operates in 34 countries.
It entered the Indian market in 2003.
